Niagara under heat warning

Niagara is now under a heat warning.

Environment Canada says hot and humid conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with daytime high temperatures reaching near 31 degrees, while humidex values will be in the upper thirties.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected on Thursday.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.