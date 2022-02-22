Niagara under rainfall warning again

Niagara is under yet another rainfall warning.

Environment Canada issuing the warning saying up to 30 mm of rain is possible by tonight, and rain combined with melting snow, is expected.

Just like last week, the frozen ground is not able to properly absorb all the rainfall.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Periods of rain are expected to begin late Tuesday morning and persist through Tuesday night.