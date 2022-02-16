Niagara under rainfall warning and special weather statement for rain, freezing rain and snow

Niagara is now under a rainfall warning, as a special weather statement continues for the region.

Environment Canada says up to 35mm of rain is possible by tomorrow night, before turning into snow.

Officials say the frozen ground will have a hard time absorbing the rainfall, which can cause water pooling on roads.

Periods of rain are expected to begin this evening and continue through Thursday afternoon, with the heaviest rain expected to fall on Thursday.

The rain will transition to freezing rain or ice pellets Thursday afternoon as the temperatures fall with 10-15 cm of snow expected to fall by Friday morning.