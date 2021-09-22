Niagara under rainfall warning with showers continuing tonight, overnight, into Thursday

Niagara is now under a rainfall warning with lots of rain expected to fall.

Environment Canada says showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast to continue today before moving out Thursday.

Rainfall amounts of 50 to 60 mm are expected by early Thursday morning with a few areas possibly reaching up to 75 mm.

This widespread rainfall event is due to a cold front and a moisture laden low pressure system that will arrive from the American Mid-west.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.