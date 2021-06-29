Niagara under severe thunderstorm watch

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Niagara tonight.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and torrential rain.

Wind gusts could reach 90 to 110 km/h. and heavy rain with amounts near 50 mm are possible.

Thunderstorms are moving east over the area.

Thunderstorm activity should move east of the area and weaken late this evening and overnight.

A heat warning also continues for Niagara.