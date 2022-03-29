Niagara under special weather statement with freezing rain possible
A special weather statement has been issued for Niagara with some possible freezing rain in the forecast for tomorrow.
Environment Canada says a mix of freezing rain and ice pellets are possible Wednesday morning before changing to rain Wednesday afternoon.
"At this time, there remains considerable uncertainty regarding the timing and amount of freezing rain."
