Niagara under Special Weather Statement with heavy rain from Hurricane Nicole on the way

Niagara will start feeling the impact of Hurricane Nicole tomorrow morning with lots of rain on the way.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement saying 30 to 50 mm of rain is possible starting tomorrow morning, and continuing until Saturday morning.

Officials say we could see some flooding and water pooling on roads due to heavy downpours, and visibility can be reduced in heavy rain.

"Heavy rain is expected to result in rainfall totals of 30 to 50 mm with the highest amounts falling Friday evening. Rain is expected to taper to scattered showers Saturday morning. Total rainfall amounts are uncertain as the exact path of the remnants of Nicole is somewhat uncertain. Rainfall warnings may be required as the track of this system becomes more certain."

The entire Niagara Region is included in the warning, along with Dunnville, Caledonia and Haldimand.