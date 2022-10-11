iHeartRadio
Niagara under special weather statement with high winds in Wednesday's forecast


A special weather statement has been issued with high winds in the forecast.

Environment Canada says wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres an hour are expected tomorrow with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms.

The winds will pick up tomorrow afternoon and may damage loose objects and topple tree branches.

"The strong southerly winds will develop ahead of a cold front Wednesday afternoon. Winds will ease Wednesday evening or overnight with the passage of the front."

