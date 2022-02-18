Niagara under special weather statement with strong winds expected

A special weather statement has been issued for Niagara with strong winds on the way.

Environment Canada says strong winds gusting between 70 and 80 km/h are expected tomorrow.

"An Alberta Clipper will bring strong winds to southern Ontario on Saturday. With the passage of a cold front in the morning, very strong northwesterly winds are expected to develop with gusts between 70 and 80 km/h possible. Strong winds will weaken gradually Saturday evening."

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.