Niagara under special weather statement with strong winds expected
A special weather statement has been issued for Niagara with strong winds on the way.
Environment Canada says strong winds gusting between 70 and 80 km/h are expected tomorrow.
"An Alberta Clipper will bring strong winds to southern Ontario on Saturday. With the passage of a cold front in the morning, very strong northwesterly winds are expected to develop with gusts between 70 and 80 km/h possible. Strong winds will weaken gradually Saturday evening."
Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.
