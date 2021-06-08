Niagara under Special Weather Statement with thunderstorms and heavy downpours possible

A special weather statement has been issued for Niagara with some thunderstorms on the way.

Environment Canada says isolated thunderstorms are moving slowly across the region this afternoon and they will contain brief very heavy downpours.

Local rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm in an hour or less are possible along with gusts to 70 km/h.

Sudden very low visibility and ponding of water on poorly drained areas of highways from the downpours may result in difficult driving conditions.

The showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to end this evening.