Niagara under Winter Storm Warning with up to 45 cm of snow expected to fall by Monday night
Niagara is bracing for a snow storm that could bring up to 45 cm of snow to parts of the region by Monday evening.
A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect with flurries starting tonight, and intensifying overnight.
Snow is expected to start tonight at 9 p.m. and continue for close to 24 hours - ending at around 6 p.m.
Within that time period, the area between Hamilton and Grimsby is expected to receive 25-35 cm of snow, while the rest of the region from about Lincoln into St. Catharines and Niagara's north end could get up to 45 cm.
The Weather Network's Doug Gillham tells CKTB while this is not going to be a historic snowfall, it is definitely uncommon to receive such a dumping of snow.
He says windy conditions will make the Monday morning drive very difficult with high winds and heavy snowfall making for almost blizzard conditions.
Environment Canada is asking residents to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve later in the day Monday.
Newstalk 610 CKTB's Storm Desk is open as children are expected to head back to school in-person for the first time since before the winter break.
To report a storm-related cancellation email newsroom@610cktb.com
Click here to listen to our live coverage of the storm starting at 5:30 a.m. Monday and keep an eye on our website for the latest weather, traffic, and storm-related news.
-
-
-
Kelly Blagdon - Sister of MISSING PERSON Katrina Blagdon, vanished on New Year's Eve in St. Catharines.Crime Stoppers of Niagara has made an urgent public appeal for the safe return of a St. Catharines woman who vanished on New Year's Eve in St. Catharines. The agency says there are few details in the case of Katrina "Trina" Blagdon, a 37 yr old retired Canadian military veteran. They are asking residents to follow police advice, and check security cameras or dashcams in the area where Blagdon was last seen. Blagdon was last seen at a take-out restaurant on Fourth Avenue West near First Street around 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and there are reports of her walking in the vicinity of Martindale Road and Vansickle Road North a couple of hours later. Investigators are particularly asking those with surveillance cameras of any type to search images between 8 p.m. on December 31 and 6 p.m. on January 2. While at the take-out shop, Blagdon had been driving a lime green coloured Jeep which may have also been recorded on security cameras. "Crime Stoppers is making an urgent appeal for anyone with information to call Niagara Regional Police or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-8477. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous." Blagdon is white, 5-feet, 4-inches, she has a slim build with dirty blonde hair and tattoos. Crime Stoppers of Niagara pays rewards of up to $2,000 for tips that end up solving cases.