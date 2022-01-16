Niagara under Winter Storm Warning with up to 45 cm of snow expected to fall by Monday night

Niagara is bracing for a snow storm that could bring up to 45 cm of snow to parts of the region by Monday evening.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect with flurries starting tonight, and intensifying overnight.

Snow is expected to start tonight at 9 p.m. and continue for close to 24 hours - ending at around 6 p.m.

Within that time period, the area between Hamilton and Grimsby is expected to receive 25-35 cm of snow, while the rest of the region from about Lincoln into St. Catharines and Niagara's north end could get up to 45 cm.

The Weather Network's Doug Gillham tells CKTB while this is not going to be a historic snowfall, it is definitely uncommon to receive such a dumping of snow.

He says windy conditions will make the Monday morning drive very difficult with high winds and heavy snowfall making for almost blizzard conditions.

Environment Canada is asking residents to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve later in the day Monday.

