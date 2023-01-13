Niagara under winter weather travel advisory

A winter weather travel advisory from Environment Canada as we have light snow falling in the region and some slippery roads in the region.

2 to 4 cm of snow is expected but the concern is driving conditions.

Environment Canada says drivers should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

They are reminding drivers that if visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Snow should taper off this afternoon.