Niagara United cancels 2020 season

The Niagara United Soccer Club sending out a notice, it is cancelling all house league and competitive soccer for the summer.

The league says it made the decision based on the recommendations by the Ontario Soccer Association, public health and the province.

In an email, league officials says "the health and well-being of our members, including but not limited to, players, coaches, volunteers, staff and our community remain what is most importance to us and we will not put anyone at risk. "

All House League players who have registered will receive a full refund.

Competitive players will receive a partial refund to reflect costs and programs that have already been incurred.

