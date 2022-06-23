Niagara unveils Pride crosswalk outside regional headquarters

Niagara has unveiled a Pride crosswalk.

It is located at the intersection of Sir Isaac Brock Way and Schmon Parkway.

Officials say the crosswalk is a way of celebrating, supporting, and creating awareness of the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community in Niagara and beyond.

The design of the Pride crosswalk was developed by Brock University Human Rights and Equity office, and was selected in collaboration with the local 2SLGBTQQIA+ communities.

As described by Brock University Human Rights and Equity office, the all-inclusive flag represents Human Rights and Equity's dedication to the safety and support of all the communities who walk here.

"It is more than a Pride flag, though you may recognize the rainbow stripes, this flag displays black and brown stripes as well as light blue, pink, and white stripes.The black and brown represent 2SLGBTQQIA+ community members who are racialized and have historically and continue to experience marginalization within our communities; the light blue, pink, and white represent transgender community members; finally, the last purple chevron intersects with the white to remind us of the two-row wampum agreement. These colours represent the Indigenous land we walk on and our responsibility to the land and to each other."