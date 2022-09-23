Niagara votes on action plan to make region more welcoming and inclusive

Niagara Regional Council has approved its first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Action Plan.

Councillors voting last night to create a region that is welcoming and inclusive, where diversity and equity are reflected and valued.

The Plan was created with input from over 3,000 staff and community members through focus groups and survey responses.

It will focus on six areas including a diverse workforce reflective of Niagara’s community, programs and services meet the needs of everyone, addressing discrimination and inclusive communication.

Two years ago, Niagara Region and the 12 local area municipalities joined the Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities.

"“Since joining the Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities in 2020, we have taken steps to demonstrate our commitment to change and growth. We established a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee, hired staff resources dedicated to this important work, and have done more engagement in the last four years than the previous decade. While I know there is much work still left to be done, I believe that we have made some real progress that I am eager to capitalize on as we move forward together." ~ Regional Chair, Jim Bradley