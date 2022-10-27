Niagara waits to see if Can-view Drive-in rumours are true this weekend

There's been a lot of talk about a popular drive-in movie theatre in Niagara reopening this Halloween weekend.

Posts started appearing on social media earlier this week suggesting Can-View Drive-In, on Highway 20 in Thorold, would be opening this weekend, for the first time since the property was sold to new owners.

The latest social media post says that the drive-in will be opening under new ownership for an 'informal Halloween Scream Screen' this weekend.

There is no official post on the website and the phone number belonging to Can-view has not been updated.