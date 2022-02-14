Niagara waking up to fresh blanket of snow as weather advisory ends for north end of region
Niagara is waking up to another few centimetres of fresh snow while a winter weather travel advisory has now ended for the north end of the region.
The area from St. Catharines to Grimsby was under the warning early this morning with Environment Canada warning of Lake Effect snow coming off of Lake Ontario.
While the advisory has ended, a few flurries are expected this morning before ending later today.
