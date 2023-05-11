Niagara Week will be held at Queen's Park once again

It will be 'Niagara Week' at Queen's Park once again next week.

Local officials will travel to Toronto to highlight issues and priorities in Niagara.

This year's delegation will participate in a series of conversations with cabinet ministers and senior provincial staff in the hopes of gaining provincial support for four key initiatives.

The four priorities are addressing the need to build more homes and respond to the demand for more municipal services such as funding a new South Niagara Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Officials are also looking for an investment in Niagara’s plan to build more affordable and attainable homes across the region, reimbursement for the local property tax dollars that were used to mitigate ambulance offload delays at local hospitals and the need for more primary care, and financial support to accelerate shared service and modernization initiatives between Niagara’s municipalities.

This year’s event has been branded as “Growing Better, Together”, and will be held May 15-17th.

"We are pleased to see the return of Niagara Week and with it the opportunity to champion the needs of our communities. By working with upper levels of government we benefit from identifying common goals and establishing a clear understanding regional priorities. As we prepare for significant growth in Niagara, gaining support from the upper levels of government will be essential for many of our growth-related projects and initiatives. I will forward to participating in many productive conversations with members of cabinet and their staff." ~ Regional Chair, Jim Bradley