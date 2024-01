It took just 45 minutes for Niagara to welcome its first born in 2024.

Meagan and Michael Ferguson welcomed Olivia to the family at 12:45 a.m. Monday morning.

Olivia was due January 6th but showed up a little early.

Her big brother Travis was born on Christmas Day three years ago.

Seven other babies were born at Niagara Health as of 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 1.