Niagara welcomes first disabled paddleboarder to ever cross from one country into another

A big accomplishment for Mike Shoreman this weekend in Niagara.

Shoreman became the first disabled paddleboarder to ever cross from one country into another.

He entered the water Friday at Sturgeon Point, NY and landed home yesterday in Canada at Bay Beach in Crystal Beach, ON.

Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop was there to greet and congratulate Shoreman.

It marks the completion of the first of five crossings of the Great Lakes he is undertaking this summer - all as a fundraiser for Youth Mental Wellness.

Shoreman suffers from a sudden neurological condition called "Ramsay Hunt Syndrome' which impacts his ability to walk, and talk.

This will be the first time since 1988, anyone has attempted to cross the Great Lakes all in one summer.

The next crossing is Lake Huron on June 11th - June 18th as Shoreman attempts to cross Harbor Beach, MI to Kincardine, ON.



