Niagara well represented at Canadian Screen Awards

Niagara was well represented at last night's portion of the Canadian Screen Awards.

St. Catharines video game studio Rocketship Park was nominated for Best Video Game for their game 'Love - A Puzzlebox Filled With Stories.'

Although the award ultimately went to 'We Happy Few: We All Fall Down' by Montreal's Compulsion Games, Rocketship Park has been getting a lot of praise for their game about finding things we've lost.

Rocketship Park CEO Jim Squires responded on Twitter with, "Good game everyone, and a HUGE congrats to our fellow nominees at Compulsion Games on their win tonight! Let's keep making amazing games, Canada!"

Love - A Puzzlebox Filled With Stories is available through Steam and will be coming to Nintendo Switch on May 28th.

The Canadian Screen Awards continue tonight.