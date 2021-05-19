Niagara well represented at Canadian Screen Awards
Niagara was well represented at last night's portion of the Canadian Screen Awards.
St. Catharines video game studio Rocketship Park was nominated for Best Video Game for their game 'Love - A Puzzlebox Filled With Stories.'
Although the award ultimately went to 'We Happy Few: We All Fall Down' by Montreal's Compulsion Games, Rocketship Park has been getting a lot of praise for their game about finding things we've lost.
Rocketship Park CEO Jim Squires responded on Twitter with, "Good game everyone, and a HUGE congrats to our fellow nominees at Compulsion Games on their win tonight! Let's keep making amazing games, Canada!"
Love - A Puzzlebox Filled With Stories is available through Steam and will be coming to Nintendo Switch on May 28th.
The Canadian Screen Awards continue tonight.
Brock University Provost and Vice-President Academic Lynn WellsBrock University as it is on its way to become one of only three Canadian universities offering Integrated Engineering programs at the undergraduate level. The St. Catharines University's Senate has approved the formation of the Department of Engineering, marking the first time since its inaugural year that the school created a department that hasn’t grown from an existing program.
