Niagara West Conservative Dean Allison re-elected
Conservative Dean Allison has been re-elected to represent Niagara West, according to CTV.
Allison has held the riding since it was created in 2015 and gathered close to 50% of the vote quickly on election night.
Ian Bingham for the Liberals ran against Allison again and came in second with around 27% of the vote.
***These numbers are based on results at 11:15 p.m. and are not final or official***
In the last election back in 2019 Allison received 45% of the vote while Bingham came in second with 32%.
