Niagara West MP sponsors petition to stop giving COVID vaccines to kids, pregnant women, and others

Reaction is pouring in after Conservative Niagara West MP, Dean Allison, sponsored a petition to stop the COVID-19 vaccine.

The petition calls on the Canadian Government to immediately halt the use of COVID vaccine products in children, pregnant women and adults of child-bearing age until the ongoing short- and long-term safety trials are fully completed and published in peer-reviewed journals.

The petition was created by a B.C. professor, and has been co-sponsored by Allison.

St. Catharines Liberal MP Chris Bittle says Allison has spent the entire pandemic sowing disinformation and causing greater harm.

"The irony, which is lost on Dean, is that the anti-vaxx crowd have prolonged the restrictions they protest against."

He says Niagara residents deserve better than an anti-science, anti-vaxx Conservative MP spreading misinformation and disinformation at every step of this pandemic.

Allison has also promoted the use of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19.

Allison also took aim at Niagara's acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Mustafa Hirji today criticizing his support for vaccines.

"Provinces are following the science and are moving away from traumatizing and divisive restrictions, mandates and vaccine passports. @mustafahirji is one of few still advocating for them. It’s time to let folks live their lives!"

Bittle says Dr. Hirji has spent the entire pandemic trying to save lives.

Niagara reported 85 new COVID-19 cases today, and there are over 1200 active cases of the virus across the region.

The province's Medical Officer of Health has said due to limits on PCR testing, the true number of cases can be found by multiplying case counts by 10.

17 patients are being treated for the virus in Niagara's hospitals, with three being cared for in the ICU.

Niagara Health says a patient being treated for the virus died in hospital on Tuesday.

The region's death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 519.