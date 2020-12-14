Niagara West MPP announces money for some Niagara LTC's

Province announcing $761 million today to build and renovate 74 long-term care homes across Ontario.

That includes more than $38 million for homes across the Niagara Region.

The funding is part of the province's new funding model to accelerate construction of urgently needed long-term care projects.

Details were provided again today by Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff at Shalom Manor in Grimsby, which is receiving an additional investment of $13,046,544, helping them build 128 new spaces.

Other LTC's in Niagara benefiting from the new funding include, Foyer Richelieu in Welland receiving an additional investment of $6,112,064, helping them build 66 new spaces and upgrading 62 spaces.

Royal Rose Place in Welland is receiving an additional investment of $3,056,032, helping them build 64 new spaces.

Linhaven Long-Term Care Home in St. Catharines is receiving an additional investment of $16,660684, helping them build 81 new spaces and upgrade 41 spaces.

And Westhills Centre in St. Catharines is receiving an additional investment of $10,414,688, helping them build 96 new spaces and upgrade 64 spaces.

Today's funding was previously announced back in April of 2018.