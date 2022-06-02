NIAGARA WEST | PC MPP Sam Oosterhoff voted back in

Niagara West voters have given Sam Oosterhoff another chance to represent the riding.r

The 24-year-old Progressive Conservative received 44% of the vote.

He was first elected in a byelection in 2016, making him the youngest Ontario MPP to ever be elected.

Oosterhoff was running against two former mayors.

Former West Lincoln Mayor Doug Joyner ran for the Liberals and former Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn ran for the NDP.

Augustyn came in second place with 20% of the vote, while Joyner placed third with 19%.

Elsewhere, NDP Wayne Gates won in Niagara Falls and gets another chance to represent the riding.

NDP Jennie Stevens returns in St. Catharines as MPP.

And NDP Jeff Burch won a tight race in Niagara Centre.