Niagara will be covered with lemonade stands this weekend

100 lemonade stands will be spread out across the region this weekend.

Family and Children's Services Niagara is bringing back LemonAID Day.

The event helps send kids to summer camp with the help of a refreshing beverage.

Saturday June 10, kids and families will sell lemonade in an effort to send 500 kids to camp this summer.

