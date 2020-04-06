Niagara will enjoy a few more warm days before we drop off back to seasonal

We are not seeing April showers today, but we are seeing above seasonal temperatures.

Doug Gillham, Meteorologist at The Weather Network, tells CKTB's Matt Holmes Niagara has been enjoying warm temperatures and sunshine for the past few days and more of that weather is expected for the next few days.

He says we haven't had a warm spring for the past few years, so this a welcome surprise given the pandemic.

Gillham says a cooler spell will hit Niagara late this week with temperatures dropping to seasonal or slight below normal for this time of year.

The highs will range between 6-8 degrees on Thursday and Friday compared to today, tomorrow and Wednesday's s high of 15.

He believes the temperatures will stay cooler for about ten days.