Niagara will get $12.7M in COVID relief funding along with millions for region's other communities
We now know how much money Niagara and its 12 municipalities are getting from the Ontario government for COVID-19 relief.
The Ontario government, in partnership with the federal government, is providing up to $4 billion in one-time assistance to Ontario's 444 municipalities.
Municipalities will be provided with up to $1.6 billion as part of the first round of emergency funding under the Safe Restart Agreement.
The Niagara Region will get $12.7M including $600,000 in transit funding.
St. Catharines will get $7.4M, with $3.8M going towards transit.
Niagara Falls is next in line with $4.2M with $1.9M being invested in transit.
Here is a list of each municipality in Niagara.
Fort Erie- $53,271 for transit - Total = $1,006,771
Grimsby- Total- $682,100 (No transit funding)
Lincoln- $15,200 for transit- Total = $580,500
Niagara Falls- $1,939,258 for transit. Total = $ 4,263,658
Niagara Regional- $ 609,693 for transit. Total= $ 12,794,293
Niagara-on-the-Lake- $ 36,009 for transit. Total = $ 562,009
Pelham- $ 18,334 for transit. Total= $ 446,834
Port Colborne- $ 34,390 for transit. Total = $ 657,090
St. Catharines- $ 3,849,909 for transit. Total = $ 7,473,509
Thorold- $ 248,869 for transit. Total =$ 768,669
Wainfleet- Total-$195,100 (No Transit)
West Lincoln- Total-$329,800 (No Transit)
Welland. $ 743,580 for transit. Total= $ 2,157,380
"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have had the backs of our municipalities, which is why we are announcing up to $1.6 billion in critical funding today to help strengthen our communities and safely restart our economy," said Premier Ford. "This first round of funding will address the most urgent needs of our communities, ensuring critical services like transit and shelters are there when people need them most."