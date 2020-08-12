Niagara will get $12.7M in COVID relief funding along with millions for region's other communities

We now know how much money Niagara and its 12 municipalities are getting from the Ontario government for COVID-19 relief.

The Ontario government, in partnership with the federal government, is providing up to $4 billion in one-time assistance to Ontario's 444 municipalities.

Municipalities will be provided with up to $1.6 billion as part of the first round of emergency funding under the Safe Restart Agreement.

The Niagara Region will get $12.7M including $600,000 in transit funding.

St. Catharines will get $7.4M, with $3.8M going towards transit.

Niagara Falls is next in line with $4.2M with $1.9M being invested in transit.

Here is a list of each municipality in Niagara.

Fort Erie- $53,271 for transit - Total = $1,006,771

Grimsby- Total- $682,100 (No transit funding)

Lincoln- $15,200 for transit- Total = $580,500

Niagara Falls- $1,939,258 for transit. Total = $ 4,263,658

Niagara Regional- $ 609,693 for transit. Total= $ 12,794,293

Niagara-on-the-Lake- $ 36,009 for transit. Total = $ 562,009

Pelham- $ 18,334 for transit. Total= $ 446,834

Port Colborne- $ 34,390 for transit. Total = $ 657,090

St. Catharines- $ 3,849,909 for transit. Total = $ 7,473,509

Thorold- $ 248,869 for transit. Total =$ 768,669

Wainfleet- Total-$195,100 (No Transit)

West Lincoln- Total-$329,800 (No Transit)

Welland. $ 743,580 for transit. Total= $ 2,157,380