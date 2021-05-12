Niagara will go blue tonight to celebrate 2100 nurses

Niagara Health is recognizing its 2100 nurses for continuing to care for residents and their loved ones.

In recognition of National Nursing Week, Niagara Health will be joined by hospital sites in Brant, Burlington, Haldimand and Hamilton, lighting up their buildings in blue on tonight in support of nurses and their contributions to healthcare.

In addition, Niagara Falls will be lit in blue from 10 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. to celebrate nurses across the region.

“Throughout the pandemic, our nursing professionals have continued to bring courage, strength and resilience to their essential roles,” says Heather Paterson, Interim Executive Vice President Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive. “We’ve asked a lot of our nurses, and we are incredibly proud of what they have been able to accomplish.”

This year’s National Nursing Week theme is #WeAnswerTheCall, developed by the Canadian Nurses Association to showcase the many roles that nurses play in a patient’s healthcare journey.

“We are incredibly grateful to our nurses who have gone above and beyond when our community needed them the most. The impact of their contributions has been felt in every aspect of patient care across the organization,” says Lynn Guerriero, Niagara Health President and Interim CEO. “They have demonstrated the essence of what nursing at Niagara Health is all about, and have done it with grace and compassion.”



