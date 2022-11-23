Niagara will go plaid Friday in support of youth mental health help

The Niagara Region will go 'plaid' Friday to remember a young woman and support of mental health.

The campaign, #ProjectPlaid, honours the life of 18-year-old Amelia Durocher, who died back in 2019 following a battle with mental health.

Amelia's favourite thing to wear was plaid, and Pathstone will donate all funds from the day to mental health support for youth.

This year, Maddy Jackson is telling her story of how Pathstone Mental Health helped her in a short film.

"Maddy and #ProjectPlaid are intertwined. After the loss of Amelia Durocher to suicide in 2019, the campaign was created to keep her memory vivid, and to ensure another child or family would never grieve this kind of loss. The campaign, centers around wearing plaid, Amelia’s signature style, sharing and connecting on the subject of mental health and donating to Pathstone."

You can watch the film, “A Beautiful Life” by clicking here.

For more information about Pathstone Mental Health click here.

Niagara students are being asked to wear plaid tomorrow to mark the day, since Friday is a PA day.