Niagara will have four new Mayors at the Regional Council table

There will be four new Mayors in Niagara, with three incumbent mayors defeated in tonight's election.

Voters were looking for change in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Wainfleet, and West Lincoln - while St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik decided not to seek another term.

Regional Councillor Mat Siscoe will be the next Mayor of St. Catharines.

It was a big night for incumbents as Jim Diodati returns as Mayor of Niagara Falls, Bill Steele is back in Port Colborne, Terry Ugulini was voted back in in Thorold, Wayne Redekop was elected in Fort Erie, Jeff Jordan in Grimsby, Marvin Junkin is back in Pelham, and in Welland Frank Campion will be Mayor once again.

In Lincoln, Mayor Sandra Easton was acclaimed after her only opponent was disqualified.

In West Lincoln, Cheryl Ganann beat incumbent Mayor Dave Bylsma for the Mayor's position.

In Niagara-on-the-Lake, Regional Councillor Gary Zalepa will be the new Lord Mayor.

It was a close race in Wainfleet for the Mayor's chair as incumbent Kevin Gibson lost by a handful of votes to Brian Grant.