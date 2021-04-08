Niagara will hit vaccine milestone tomorrow

Niagara will hit a major COVID-19 vaccination milestone tomorrow with 100,000 doses administered.

So far over 96,000 vaccines have been given at regional clinics, pharmacies, and doctor offices.

With a mass immunization clinic running in Pelham today, Public Health has now hosted at least one clinic in all parts of the region.

As a result of strong response, all Niagara Region Public Health clinics currently scheduled through April 18 are fully booked.

"Public Health hopes to add more clinic dates to the provincial booking system in the coming days."

There are a number of pharmacies in Niagara currently vaccinating residents 55 years of age and older.

Over 90% of Niagara's 80+ population is vaccinated, three-quarters of the 75-79 population is now vaccinated.