Niagara will hit vaccine milestone tomorrow
Niagara will hit a major COVID-19 vaccination milestone tomorrow with 100,000 doses administered.
So far over 96,000 vaccines have been given at regional clinics, pharmacies, and doctor offices.
With a mass immunization clinic running in Pelham today, Public Health has now hosted at least one clinic in all parts of the region.
As a result of strong response, all Niagara Region Public Health clinics currently scheduled through April 18 are fully booked.
"Public Health hopes to add more clinic dates to the provincial booking system in the coming days."
There are a number of pharmacies in Niagara currently vaccinating residents 55 years of age and older.
Over 90% of Niagara's 80+ population is vaccinated, three-quarters of the 75-79 population is now vaccinated.
-
-
ROUNDTABLE Jeff Chesebrough and Karl DockstaderROUNDTABLE Jeff Chesebrough and Karl Dockstader
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK APR 8With the new emergency shutdown, how badly will businesses suffer? Generally house prices have jumped 20 to 30% from a year ago. Ford Oakville is laying off workers and shutting down production for three weeks starting on April 12. The shutdown has nothing to do with COVID or the provincial lockdown. Instead, Ford is a victim of a global shortage of computer chips. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.