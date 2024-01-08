Niagara will host Canadian sledge hockey championships in May

The growing sport of sledge hockey will take centre stage in Port Colborne later this spring.

The 2024 National Para Hockey Championships will take place May 16th to 19th at the Vale Centre.

Mayor Bill Steele tells CKTB sledge hockey is a great sport to watch.

"It was rough and tough, and they can shoot pucks. It's exciting."

At least seven province are expected to send teams to compete in 20 games.

For more information on the tournament weekend, click here.



