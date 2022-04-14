Niagara will host info session for people thinking about running in the municipal election this year

Niagara is hosting an information session for people interested in running in this years' municipal election.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing is hosting a candidate information session in partnership with Niagara’s municipalities for anyone interested in running as a candidate, or becoming a third-party advertiser in the 2022 Municipal and School Board Election.

It will be held Thursday, April 28, 6-9 p.m., at the Meridian Community Centre in Fonthill.

It's free and can be attended in-person or watched via livestream.

Remote attendees can submit their questions to clerks@pelham.ca during the livestreamed presentation.

A recording of the presentation will be available after the session on the Town of Pelham’s YouTube channel.

There will also be an in-person election information fair before and after the presentation, where attendees can ask questions of staff from Niagara Region, local municipalities and school boards.

The session will provide potential candidates with an opportunity to become familiar with the role of Council, municipal staff and school board trustees, third-party advertising, the nomination process, the campaign period, candidate qualifications and disqualifications, and candidate and third party advertiser duties.

Anyone who is interested in running in the 2022 Municipal and School Board Election is encouraged to attend.

The 2022 Municipal and School Board Election is Monday, Oct. 24.

The candidate nomination period opens May 2, and closes at 2 p.m., Aug. 19.

Third-party advertiser registration opens May 2, and closes Oct. 21.