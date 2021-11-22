Niagara will host town hall meeting for parents concerned about COVID vaccine for 5-11 year olds

Niagara parents who have questions or concerns about their child receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are invited to register for a virtual town hall being held tomorrow night.

The event, being hosted by Public Health, goes from 7-8pm as parents start booking vaccine appointments for children aged 5 to 11 Tuesday morning.

Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji tells CKTB parents looking to book their kids' vaccines in the region will need to go onto the provincial booking portal. The Ontario government says parents of 5-11 year olds will be able to book appointments as of Tuesday at 8am.

Hirji says children will be receiving 1/3 of a regular dose, it will be just as effective, and even have fewer symptoms than the adult-sized dose.

Click here to register for the town hall meeting.