Niagara will receive $4M in funding to help homeless shelters and other social services

Niagara will receive an additional $4 million in social services relief funding from the Ontario government.

The funding can be used to improve the delivery of critical services, protect homeless shelter staff and residents, renovate and purchase shelter facilities, add to rent banks, create longer-term housing solutions and support plans to prepare for potential future outbreaks and/or emergencies.

The announcement was made by PC Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff.

The funding is the second phase of social services relief funding announced this fall.