Niagara will shift vacant children's COVID vaccine appointments to adults needing booster

Niagara Public Health says it's shifting its focus on vaccinating those eligible for their third booster COVID-19 vaccine instead of children for the next few days.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji says since low numbers of children are booked into clinics over the next few days, Public Health has started shifting appointments over to adults for their booster doses.

He says as the week progresses, they will continue shifting vacant appointments from children to adults.

So far 20,000 third vaccine doses have been given to residents over the age of 70 in Niagara.

Starting today at 8:00 a.m., individuals aged 50 and over will be eligible to schedule their booster dose appointment through the COVID-19 vaccination portal.

People aged 18 and over will be eligible to book a booster shot as of Jan. 4 at 8:00 a.m.

8,000 vaccine doses have been given to children aged 5-11, representing 24% of that age group with one dose.