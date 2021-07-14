Niagara will spend $4M on two new hospice centres, but $14M must still be raised

Niagara has committed $4M to expand hospice care in the region.

During today's Corporate Services Committee the funding was approved to support the expansion of Hospice Niagara’s services through two new Hospice Palliative Care Centres of Excellence.

Members voted unanimously to approve an investment of $4 million.

“We commend the committee members’ vision and leadership,” said Carol Nagy, executive director of Hospice Niagara. “It’s important that every person across our region has access to exceptional hospice palliative care, closer to where they live, at a time in life when they need it most.”

Hospice Niagara continues to plan for the new Centres of Excellence, co-located with long-term care homes — Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie and Foyer Richelieu in Welland.

The expansion will add 20 new hospice beds for people and families across the region, in addition to the existing 10 beds in St. Catharines.

Hospice palliative care helps people live well from the time of diagnosis with a terminal illness, at end of life and while grieving a death.

Hospice Niagara provides this specialized care with compassion and dignity for people, caregivers and family members at home and in the hospice residence, free of cost.

Hospice Niagara must raise $14 million through its capital fundraising campaign, Close to Home.

Construction is set to begin in Welland, in spring 2022, and Fort Erie a year later, in spring 2023.

