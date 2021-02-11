Niagara will start using text messages to reach people with COVID and their contacts

Niagara Public Health is now using text messages to reach out to positive COVID-19 cases and their contacts.

The texting service is part of a larger provincial system that is helping to improve case and contact management.

"Using this technology will help alert cases and close contacts to self-isolate as quickly as possible and limit the spread of COVID-19 in Niagara."



The one-way messages will go out to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have been identified as close contacts.

For those who have tested positive, the message will include a link to a safe and secure web-based form where they can fill in their symptoms and close contacts, as well as receive guidance on how to self-isolate.

The form will be voluntary to complete.

Messages will only be sent to those who’s numbers were provided to the lab.

All information is kept confidential and will only be used for public health purposes.

Those who wish can opt-out by replying with the word ‘STOP.’

If anyone has any questions about the text message they’ve received, they can call the NRPH Coronavirus (COVID-19) Info-Line at 905-688-8248 or 1-888-505-6074, press 7.

There has been a COVID-19 vaccine phone scam making the rounds in Niagara. Click here for more information.