Niagara will use Ontario portal for residents aged 80+ to book vaccine appointment starting Monday

Some health units won't use Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine booking system when it's launched on Monday.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says approximately six units, including Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, will stick with their own systems.

She says the rest will merge with the province's online portal or use a combination of both systems.

The Niagara Region will be using Ontario's system.

Starting on Monday, adults 80 years of age and older can make an appointment using the provincial system.

You will need your health card number.

Appointments can be made online or by phone.

It will open on Monday, March 15th. The phone number and web address have not been released yet.

Other residents who can call on Monday to make an appointment include:

-Staff, residents and caregivers in retirement homes and other congregate care settings for seniors

-High priority health care workers

-Indigenous adults

-Adult recipients of chronic home care

On April 15, people over the age of 75 will be able to book.

On May 1, people over the age of 70 will get access, June 1, people aged 65 and over can book an appointment and on July 1, booking will be open for people 60 and over.

The government is asking people not to access the website outside of their given timeframe as they will not be able to use the system.

So far, over 31,000 COVID vaccines have been administered in Niagara. Only those eligible for the vaccine in Niagara are being contacted by officials. You currently can't book an appointment.

11 sites have been selected to host mass immunization clinics.



