Niagara will wear plaid, remember Amelia, and talk about mental health today

Today Pathstone Mental Health is supporting project plaid.

The day was created after the tragic loss of a local woman in February of 2019.

Pathstone Foundation's Director of Philanthropy Kim Rossi explains, "We lost Amelia Durocher to suicide back in 2019. Amelia's signature style was plaid. She was always wearing it - whether she was at Brock, at school, or at Winners, working, she was always in plaid. So her mother had decided that project plaid was a tribute to her."

The community is encouranged to wear plaid and talk about mental health.

A number of companies, schools, clubs and individuals have joined the movement including the Niagara Catholic District School Board with more than 50 schools planning their own Project Plaid events

Meridian Credit union has been selling plaid toques and tonight Niagara Falls will be illuniated black and red to mark the day.

To find out more click here.