Niagara will wear plaid, remember Amelia, and talk about mental health today
Today Pathstone Mental Health is supporting project plaid.
The day was created after the tragic loss of a local woman in February of 2019.
Pathstone Foundation's Director of Philanthropy Kim Rossi explains, "We lost Amelia Durocher to suicide back in 2019. Amelia's signature style was plaid. She was always wearing it - whether she was at Brock, at school, or at Winners, working, she was always in plaid. So her mother had decided that project plaid was a tribute to her."
The community is encouranged to wear plaid and talk about mental health.
A number of companies, schools, clubs and individuals have joined the movement including the Niagara Catholic District School Board with more than 50 schools planning their own Project Plaid events
Meridian Credit union has been selling plaid toques and tonight Niagara Falls will be illuniated black and red to mark the day.
One region wide transit system - Fort Erie Mayor Wayne RedekopNiagara council votes for one region-wide transit system. A special meeting was held last night and councillors approved a recommendation to combine all of Niagara’s existing transit services into one single, integrated transit commission. Tim talks to Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop about this historic vote
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, he watches bad movies so you don’t have to! This week watching: *House of Gucci (in theatres) *Encanto (in theatres) *The Beatles: Get Back (on Disney+)
Tales From the Dumb ZoneStories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.