Niagara winery says its 'unstoppable' following fire and will welcome guests back this weekend

A winery in Niagara is making a summer comeback after a devastating fire in March.

Hernder Estate Winery in St. Catharines is welcoming back guests to its patio this weekend, saying they have worked hard over the last 16 weeks to reopen.

Officials say while March 26th is a day they will never forget, they are unstoppable, and their dream is to get back up and running.

The fire destroyed the winery's iconic barn and banquet space.

The winery will feature drinks on the patio and a food truck this weekend to welcome back residents.