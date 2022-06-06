Niagara woman dies while hiking at Grand Canyon

A Niagara woman has died while hiking in Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

41 year old Melanie Goodine was making her way out of the canyon last Thursday after hiking to the Colorado River earlier in the day.

The National Park Service says they received a distress call and bystanders performed CPR but were unsuccessful.

Originally from Ottawa, Goodine was living in Niagara and was set to get married next month.

The county Medical Examiner and the National Park Service are investigating the death.

"All visitors to Grand Canyon should ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, resting in shade during the heat of the day, watching for signs of distress in travelling companions, and dressing appropriately for the weather, which includes light-coloured and loose-fitting clothing," NPS said. "The NPS does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day."

A spokesperson for the Grand Canyon National Park telling CNN that shade temperatures in the area reached 35 C to 40 C on Thursday.