Niagara woman facing two theft charges from Norfolk OPP

A 48 year old Niagara woman is facing two theft charges in Norfolk County.

Police responded to complaints of a theft from a store in Simcoe just after noon on Thursday.

Officers say they found the suspect's vehicle in the parking lot of another business and made an arrest as the woman was leaving the second store with more stolen goods.

Cynthia Marjorie Moodie has been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000.