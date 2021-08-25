Niagara women's hockey league worried about season as they are waiting on ice allocation

A St. Catharines hockey league is concerned about their future as they are still waiting on ice time allocation.

Wendy Foote of the the Niagara Women's Recreational Hockey League says the league typically plays out of the Merritton Arena, but the league doesn't have any ice time secured yet.

"The city ended up swooping in and buying all the prime time ice at the Meritton Arena from the Lions Club. They now have control of all of that ice, and we're back to begging them to allow us to continue playing."

Foote says the league needs an ice contract in place before they can start registration or get insurance.

The city's Manager of Programs and Culture Services Lori Mambella confirms the city did enter into an agreement with the Lions Club in the fall allowing the city to allocate the prime time ice.

But she adds the city has not sent out any ice time permits or denials yet and are trying to expedite the process.

"In previous years we have taken as long as 8 weeks to put it all together. Again, all this information has to be inputted into our recreation software so we can print out the contracts, the rental agreements for the ice. We're trying to do it in less than 3 weeks right now."

The pair have a meeting scheduled for this afternoon.