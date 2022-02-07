Niagara wraps up Convention Centre vaccine clinic and starts to 'bounce around' the region

Niagara's COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre has wrapped up.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji tells CKTB clinics will be hosted across the region and at the Pen Centre moving forward.

"We are going to be be bouncing around different parts of the region, making ourselves available. Hopefully in a place that's a little more convenient than maybe the convention centre and that will help a little bit. We are also diving into data. We are trying to figure out where are the pockets of people are, who are unvaccinated."

The Pen Centre mall vaccine clinic in St. Catharines is running all week, across from Old Navy -near the entrance by Winners.

It runs 9:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m for walk-in or booked appointments for people aged 5 and up.

There are 70 COVID-19 patients in hospital in Niagara.

16 patients are being cared for in the ICU.

Click here for a full schedule of COVID-19 vaccine clincs in Niagara.