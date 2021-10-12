NiagaraMyWay campaign encourages residents to shop locally

A new campaign has been launched in Niagara encouraging people to shop locally.

The Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce and the Niagara-on-the-Lake Chamber of Commerce have teamed up in the #NiagaraMyWay campaign.

The campaign is asking people to use the hashtag as they enjoy Niagara experiences.

It is being launched October 11th across Niagara, and in some parts of the GTA.

“We cannot stress enough how important it is for people to get out and support the businesses in their community,” says Eduardo Lafforgue, President and CEO of the NOTL Chamber. “Small, family-owned businesses were hit hard during the pandemic, enduring long periods when they could not open their doors. They can use our help now.”

"In every corner of Niagara, in every municipality, in every sector — retail, seasonal, eateries, wineries — there are local businesses that can use your support,” says Mishka Balsom, CEO of the GNCC. “We would love to see Niagara residents out supporting their community’s businesses, and then sharing that experience to encourage their neighbours to do the same.”