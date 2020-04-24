Niagra Poverty Reduction Network calls for rent deferral and mortgage moratorium for May 1st

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network is renewing a call for a deferral on rent payments, saying they know some local tenants have already been served preliminary eviction paperwork.

Network representatives called for a pause on rent as April 1st drew near, but no legislative action was taken by the provincial government.

Since then, officials say they are aware some illegal evictions have taken place, despite the fact all evictions are supposed to be on hold during the crisis.

With just a week left before the start of a new month, officials are making that plea again.

They are asking the provincial government to implement an immediate rent deferral for May 1st and work with the federal government on a moratorium for landlord mortgage payments.