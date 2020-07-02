Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots remaining positive as doctors remove temporary pacemaker
A Hamilton born actor's wife is remaining positive as he remains in ICU following complications from COVID-19.
Amanda Kloots has been using Instagram to regularly update Nick Cordero's fan on his fight.
In a post she writes, "Nick is profoundly weak. Imagine how you feel getting the flu and how it can take your body a full week to recover. Now imagine how Nick's body feels, all that he has gone through and how long it will take him to recover. This will take time. A long time."
She goes on to say he can interact with his eyes and answer questions by looking up for 'yes' or down for 'no.'
In this morning's update she writes, "They took out his temporary pacemaker today in hopes that removing lines will help with infections that can cause blood pressure issues. He hasn't been pacing so they feel confident that this will be ok. It's also good to remove lines and if his heart is doing ok that's great news."
Cordero has now been in hospital for more than 90 days.
During his battle with COVID-19 he fought a blood clotting issue that led to the amputation of his right leg in April. He has also suffered septic shock and a lung infection.
Kloots writes, "Is this defeating? Something it is, I won't lie. I wish I would walk into his room and he was able to give me a big smile and hold my hand. But instead of feeling defeated, I turn to feeling determined! I give him any and all energy I can...I'm just not going to mope around and feel sad for myself or him. That is not what Nick would want me to do."
Cordero is a Tony nominated performer known for his role in the Broadway musical 'Bullets Over Broadway.' He has also appeared in television on the show 'Blue Bloods.'
I will fight I will fight for you I always do until my heart Is black and blue ⠀ And I will stay I will stay with you We'll make it to the other side Like lovers do ⠀ I'll reach my hands out in the dark And wait for yours to interlock I'll wait for you I'll wait for you ⠀ 'Cause I'm not givin' up I'm not givin' up, givin' up No not yet Even when I'm down to my last breath Even when they say there's nothin' left So don't give up on... ⠀ I'm not givin' up I'm not givin' up, givin' up No not me Even when nobody else believes I'm not goin' down that easily So don't give up on me #day79 @andygrammer lyrics to “Don’t Give Up On Me”
Nick update day 85. ⠀ Nick is profoundly weak. Imagine how you feel getting the flu and how it can take your body a full week to recover. Now imagine how Nicks body feels, all that he has gone through and how long it will take him to recover. This will take time, a long time. ⠀ He interacts with his eyes, answering questions by looking up for yes and down for no. When he is alert he can also move his jaw. I have been doing passive physical therapy on him to help in any way I can to get him stronger, to keep his joints moving and engage his muscles. He cannot move his body yet. He has had some minor blood infections that are causing little blood pressure issues although those are under control. His vent settings are getting better and his numbers are trending in a better direction. He is relatively stable. ⠀ Is this defeating? Sometimes it is, I won’t lie. I wish I would walk into his room and he was able to give me a big smile and hold my hand. But instead of feeling defeated, I turn to feeling determined! I give him any and all energy I can. I tell him goals that the doctors would like to see. I insist that he CAN do this! People may look at me like I’m crazy. They may think that I don’t fully understand his condition because I’m smiling and singing in his room everyday. I’m just not going to mope around and feel sad for myself or him. That is not what Nick would want me to do. That is not my personality. I fight and I will continue to fight for Nick every single day. With God on our side anything can happen! 🤍 ⠀
