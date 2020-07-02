Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots remaining positive as doctors remove temporary pacemaker

A Hamilton born actor's wife is remaining positive as he remains in ICU following complications from COVID-19.

Amanda Kloots has been using Instagram to regularly update Nick Cordero's fan on his fight.

In a post she writes, "Nick is profoundly weak. Imagine how you feel getting the flu and how it can take your body a full week to recover. Now imagine how Nick's body feels, all that he has gone through and how long it will take him to recover. This will take time. A long time."

She goes on to say he can interact with his eyes and answer questions by looking up for 'yes' or down for 'no.'

In this morning's update she writes, "They took out his temporary pacemaker today in hopes that removing lines will help with infections that can cause blood pressure issues. He hasn't been pacing so they feel confident that this will be ok. It's also good to remove lines and if his heart is doing ok that's great news."

Cordero has now been in hospital for more than 90 days.

During his battle with COVID-19 he fought a blood clotting issue that led to the amputation of his right leg in April. He has also suffered septic shock and a lung infection.

Kloots writes, "Is this defeating? Something it is, I won't lie. I wish I would walk into his room and he was able to give me a big smile and hold my hand. But instead of feeling defeated, I turn to feeling determined! I give him any and all energy I can...I'm just not going to mope around and feel sad for myself or him. That is not what Nick would want me to do."

Cordero is a Tony nominated performer known for his role in the Broadway musical 'Bullets Over Broadway.' He has also appeared in television on the show 'Blue Bloods.'