Nightly closures of Thorold Tunnel start tonight

If you use the Thorold Tunnel, a heads up, nightly closures are on tap starting tonight.

The tube will close at 8 p.m. and won't reopen until 5:00 tomorrow morning as construction continues.

The closures continue until February 6th.

Drivers will need to take an alternate route during those times.

