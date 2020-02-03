Nightly closures of Thorold Tunnel start tonight
If you use the Thorold Tunnel, a heads up, nightly closures are on tap starting tonight.
The tube will close at 8 p.m. and won't reopen until 5:00 tomorrow morning as construction continues.
The closures continue until February 6th.
Drivers will need to take an alternate route during those times.
DOG TALK FEB 3RD
Marybeth Haines - Author of The Power of Pets will join us to talk about the 7 effective tools to heal from pet loss & Dr. Philipp Schott -Author of The Accidental Veterinarian will join us to talk about 7 things you should NEVER say to your veterinarian.
4PM FEB 3RD
4P Q – What was better, the game or the half-time show?
The out-of-control story from Friday
Regional Councillor Laura Ip
3PM FEB 3RD
The 2020 Presidential Campaign officially starts with the Iowa caucuses today
Don Abelson - Director, Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, Steven K. Hudson Chair in Canada-U.S. Relations, and Professor, Political Science, St. Francis Xavier University
Prof. Michael Narraine Assistant Professor Department of Sport Management on the Super Bowl